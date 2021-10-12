Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.26% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $97,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

