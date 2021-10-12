SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $521.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

