Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$11.42 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$934.52 million and a PE ratio of -248.93.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

