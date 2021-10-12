Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOOD stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.