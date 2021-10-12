Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

RLLMF opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

