SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,696.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

Shares of MTB opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

