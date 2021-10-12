Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $29,753,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $407.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $405.04 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

