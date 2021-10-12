SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of VIR opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.