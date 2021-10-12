SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

