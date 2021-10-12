SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 272,998 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 176.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

