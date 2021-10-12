Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 61.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 133.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Anaplan by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $30,455,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

