Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 219 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

