LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.