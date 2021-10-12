Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

