SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 57,744 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 7,294.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 466,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.17, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.