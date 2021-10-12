State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,676 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,722,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

