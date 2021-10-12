State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 263,451 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

