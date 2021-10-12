State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,267,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,895,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,820,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,721,000.

Shares of ACAHU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

