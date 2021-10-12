Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

