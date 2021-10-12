State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.90 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 9,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

