Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.