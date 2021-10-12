Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

