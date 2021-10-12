Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 795,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

