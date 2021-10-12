Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.