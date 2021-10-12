Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.