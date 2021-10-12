Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 739 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Magnite were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Magnite by 24.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnite by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

