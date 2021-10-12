Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

