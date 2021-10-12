Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTL stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

