Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 486.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

HYLN stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.