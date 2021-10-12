AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

YOLO opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.