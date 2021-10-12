Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $44,333,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $240.86 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.65 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

