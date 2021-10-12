Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $450.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.