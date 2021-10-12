Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 555,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 217,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

