Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 127,189 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,695,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.