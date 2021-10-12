Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Turing stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

