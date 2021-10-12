Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 1,431.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

RUSL opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $36.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

