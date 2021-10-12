ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 1,120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TWM stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

