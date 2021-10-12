Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Harsco by 867.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harsco by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

