Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $713,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $5,877,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

