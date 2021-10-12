Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 332 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,911,000 after buying an additional 793,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

