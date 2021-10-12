Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 122,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.