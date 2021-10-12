12,524 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 240.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.