Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 518 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AtriCure by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,208 shares of company stock worth $4,605,136. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

