easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 963 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.50 ($10.72).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 632.60 ($8.26) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,571.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

