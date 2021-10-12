JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

