Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.30 ($116.82).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €78.65 ($92.53) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

