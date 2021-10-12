Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,624 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

