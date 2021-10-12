Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 711.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMI opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

