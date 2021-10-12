Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,424 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

