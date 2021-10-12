Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.